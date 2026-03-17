UAE halts Fujairah oil exports as Bahrain downs missiles and drones

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi/ Manama

Oil loadings at the UAE’s Fujairah port were suspended on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, after missile and drone interceptions were carried out across the country.

The report cited a shipping agent and a person familiar with the matter, explaining that loading berths at Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminals, which handle liquid cargo including fuels, were halted in the morning. An offshore mooring facility operated through a joint venture with Dutch firm Koninklijke Vopak also stopped operations.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that air defenses and fighter jets intercepted ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran, adding that sounds heard in several areas were the result of those interception operations.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/ARFZrh9LjG — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 17, 2026

In Bahrain, the Defense Force reported it had intercepted and destroyed 129 missiles and 233 drones since the start of what it described as an “aggression.”