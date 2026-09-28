Shafaq News- Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Monday, Palestinian media said, as the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor accused Israel of confining the enclave’s 2.2 million Palestinians to about 30% of its territory amid widespread destruction.

An Israeli drone strike killed one person and injured others in central Gaza, while a woman died and her husband was seriously wounded when a home in Gaza City was hit. Several others sustained injuries after Israeli forces targeted the roof of a house sheltering displaced Palestinians east of the city.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli drone dropped explosives toward the Jabalia Services Club, which was housing displaced people, as artillery fire struck the surrounding area. Residents of Jabalia refugee camp later gathered to appeal for international intervention to halt the attacks and improve harsh living conditions. Kamal Adwan Hospital suspended operations and its medical staff withdrew after Israeli military vehicles reportedly advanced around the facility.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported four deaths and 19 injuries reaching hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025 ceasefire to 1,421 killed and 4,983 wounded, in addition to 834 bodies recovered. It put the cumulative death toll since the start of the war at 74,022.

Meanwhile, Euro-Med attributed the deaths of 460 Palestinians, including 164 children, to starvation, crossing closures and the destruction of the healthcare system, while warning that around 20,000 sick and wounded people face the risk of a “slow death.” It also estimated that the war has left around 60,000 children orphaned and 26,370 women widowed, alongside severe psychological effects and disruption to education and healthcare.

The drone operator’s ability to clearly see the targets, distinguish their status, and track their movement before opening fire demonstrates that civilians in #Gaza were not struck accidentally, but were deliberately targeted https://t.co/8Q6IPPRsLT — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 27, 2026

The Israeli Army's repeated killing of children, displaced people and farmers by direct gunfire or munitions dropped from drones, despite their clear civilian status, provides strong evidence that civilians were intentionally targeted https://t.co/8Q6IPPQUWl — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 28, 2026

Israeli forces, the rights group affirmed, “intentionally” targeted children, displaced people and farmers with direct gunfire or drone-dropped munitions, arguing that drone operators could identify civilians and track their movements before opening fire.

🧵Mayar Hmeida, a Palestinian child from #Gaza, dreamed of becoming a journalist, like her father. She was known for her sharp mind and was doing exceptionally well at school. https://t.co/cyV9s8e9VH — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 28, 2026

Euro-Med called for international pressure to reopen Gaza’s crossings, lift the blockade and evacuate patients requiring treatment, as well as an arms embargo on Israel and support for International Criminal Court efforts to hold those responsible accountable.