Turkiye warns of decisive response after Iran-linked missile enters its airspace

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkiye cautioned on Monday that it will take “all necessary measures” to protect its territory and airspace after a ballistic munition allegedly launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace, as the war between Washington and Tel Aviv on one side and Tehran on the other entered its tenth day.

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that the munition was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Debris from the projectile fell onto vacant land in Gaziantep, a southeastern Turkish province near the Syrian border, but authorities confirmed that no casualties were recorded.

Türk Hava Sahasında Etkisiz Hâle Getirilen Balistik Füze ile İlgili AçıklamaStatement on the Ballistic Missile Neutralized in Turkish Airspace#MillîSavunmaBakanlığı pic.twitter.com/im7LFpVOl7 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 9, 2026

The ministry stressed that Ankara attaches great importance to maintaining good-neighborly relations and regional stability, but warned that it would respond “decisively and without hesitation” to any threat.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, however, denied that Tehran had carried out any military operations from Iranian territory targeting Azerbaijan, Turkiye, or Cyprus.

Separately, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced the deployment of six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) —a self-declared state recognized only by Ankara— as part of a “phased approach” to strengthen the island’s security in light of recent regional developments.