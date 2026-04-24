Trump says Iran preparing proposal, US envoys head to Islamabad

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran/ Islamabad

US President Donald Trump said Iran is preparing to present a proposal aimed at meeting US demands, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a phone interview with the president.

He said, “They will present a proposal, and we will see what happens.” When asked who Washington is negotiating with, he added, “I don’t want to say that, but we are dealing with the people who are in charge now.”

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump plans to dispatch envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad. “The envoys are scheduled to depart on Saturday morning,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad. In a statement, the ministry said Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, mediatorField Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior officials received Araghchi upon arrival.

Araghchi will hold meetings with Pakistan's senior leadership "to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability", it added. Reuters cited two government sources saying the Iranian minister has gone straight into a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, where the first round of talks with the US was held.

In Tehran, the head of the Communications, Media, and Cultural Affairs Center at Iran’s parliament, Iman Shamsaei, denied reports that Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had resigned from leading Iran’s negotiation team. According to IRNA, said the reports are intended to stir public opinion, stressing that “Qalibaf remains actively engaged in his duties.”