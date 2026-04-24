Wildlife trafficking bust in Iraq’s Diyala nets 31 falcons

Shafaq News- Diyala

Authorities seized 31 falcons during a surprise operation in Diyala’s Baladruz district, northeastern Iraq, as part of efforts to curb illegal wildlife trafficking.

In a statement, Diyala Environmental Police said the birds were transferred to a specialized authority pending a decision from an investigative judge, adding that organized crime units took part in the operation.

Bird populations in Iraq are under growing pressure as habitat loss, water scarcity, and illegal hunting disrupt one of the region’s key migratory corridors linking Asia, Europe, and Africa. Species such as the Basra reed warbler and marbled duck have already been affected by shrinking wetlands and increased human activity.

Read more: Silent extinction: Iraq’s wildlife fades as water runs out