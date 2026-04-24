Spring rains turn Duhok into green escape

Shafaq News- Duhok

Recent rainfall has transformed the hills and plains of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region into a lush green landscape, drawing residents outdoors for the first time in weeks.

Along the banks of Lake Duhok, one of the area’s main recreational spots, thousands gathered to enjoy the spring weather after heavy rains replenished the reservoir.

Awaz Ali, a resident, said she visited the site with her family to take advantage of the “very enjoyable” conditions. “We cooked traditional food and held Kurdish dances,” she said, noting that earlier rainfall had kept people indoors and that this was their first chance to return to nature.

For others, the day offered a rare break from routine. Zirvan Saleh described it as a family outing away from work pressures, adding that seeing the lake filled again was “a beautiful sight we haven’t seen in years.”