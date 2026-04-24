Iran keeps oil flowing as US redirects 34 vessels under blockade

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has continued loading oil onto tankers despite an expanding US maritime blockade, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing satellite imagery and shipping data.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it has redirected 34 vessels as part of enforcement operations tied to the blockade on Iranian ports. Restrictions remain in place on ships entering or leaving Iran, with monitoring and interception measures ongoing.

The blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports continues. To date, U.S. forces have redirected 34 vessels. pic.twitter.com/lo7gPjvqsf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 24, 2026

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that US actions are costing Iran an estimated $500 million per day. The measures form part of a broader strategy described as “economic pressure,” aimed at disrupting Iran’s oil trade and targeting the “shadow fleet” used to sustain exports under sanctions.

Washington and Tehran talks, held in Islamabad on April 12, failed, ending without agreement on halting the conflict that began on February 28. US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire, which took effect on April 8, would be extended to allow room for renewed negotiations, while warning that Iran faces a “final opportunity” to respond to US demands.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears

A planned follow-up round of talks in Islamabad was subsequently called off as tensions escalated. Iran accused Washington of violating the ceasefire by maintaining the blockade, while US officials indicated that restrictions will remain in place until a broader framework agreement is reached.