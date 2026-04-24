Israel claims it uncovered Iranian sabotage plot involving Iraq factions

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military said on Friday it had uncovered an Iranian “sabotage plot” involving coordination with Iran-aligned factions in Iraq, adding that it is closely monitoring these networks and will act against them when necessary.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, accused the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of “advancing plans aimed at targeting Israelis inside and outside Israel amid the ongoing conflict.”

He revealed that the Israeli military, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency and the Mossad, has targeted individuals allegedly involved in these activities, including Majid Khademi, described as head of the unit, and Mohsen Souri, identified as head of sabotage operations and a key figure in advancing the plans.