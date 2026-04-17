US urges Iraq to dismantle Iran-aligned factions

Shafaq News- Washington

On Friday, the US State Department called on the Iraqi government to dismantle Iran-aligned armed groups, warning that those supporting them “would face consequences,” following sanctions imposed on seven of their leaders.

In a statement, the department affirmed its support for “stable, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq,” while urging Baghdad to prevent its territory from being used to carry out activities that destabilize the region. It added that the United States is taking “decisive action” to hold those groups accountable.

Earlier today, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) placed seven leaders of Iraqi armed groups on its sanctions list, holding them responsible for planning, directing, and carrying out attacks against US personnel, facilities, and interests in Iraq.