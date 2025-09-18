Washington hardens posture, blacklists 4 Iran-backed Iraqi factions

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States once again targeted Iran and its aligned armed factions through Washington’s designation of four Iraqi armed factions as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO), Fox News reported on Wednesday.

The State Department identified them as Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kataib al-Imam Ali, all of which had already been sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2023. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the groups were behind attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting US and Coalition forces, often operating under proxy names.

According to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), the factions form the core of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which gained prominence after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on Israel and was blamed for the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan in January 2024, Fox News further pointed out.

