IRGC: Haniyeh killed by short-range missile, 20 arrested; NYT reports

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) disclosed that Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, was assassinated in Tehran with a short-range missile, while Iranian officials reported the arrest of over 20 individuals connected to the assassination.

“The assassination of Haniyeh was orchestrated by the Zionist regime with American support,” the IRGC stated, adding, “Investigations revealed that the terrorist attack involved a short-range projectile with a 7-kilogram warhead, which was fired from outside the guests' accommodation area, causing a powerful explosion.”

The Guard concluded by pointing out that “the adventurous and terrorist Zionist regime will face severe punishment for this crime at the appropriate time and place.”

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that “Iranian officials had arrested over 20 people in connection with the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.”

“The detainees included intelligence officers, military officials, and guesthouse authority employees,” the officials told the newspaper.

In addition, the newspaper reported an IRGC official saying that “security protocols for senior officials were updated over the past two days.”

Iran and Hamas have both accused Israel of orchestrating the killing and have vowed retaliation. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.