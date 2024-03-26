Hamas's Haniyeh: Israel failed to achieve its goals in Gaza Conflict

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, attended a press conference in Tehran on political developments related to the war in Gaza.

Haniyeh said, "After the horrific prices that Gaza paid, the entity failed to achieve any of its military or strategic goals."

In turn, Minister Amir-Abdollahian did not deliver any speech.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-level delegation from the movement's leadership to hold meetings with the Iranian leadership about political and field developments related to the ongoing war in Gaza and all the variables associated with the Palestinian issue.

This visit comes a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group.

The Israel-Hamas war has driven 80% of Gaza's population оf 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes, and UN officials say a quarter оf the population іs starving.

More than 1.3 million people are believed to be in Rafah, the majority displaced from other parts оf Gaza, according to the UN, a city that housed about 275,000 before October 7.

With a significant lack of housing, many are forced to shelter under tarps, blankets, and other scraps they can find to build shacks.

With over a million Palestinians trapped in Rafah and Israeli troops approaching, it is still not clear how Israel is planning to evacuate everyone currently in Rafah. However, they still insist on going through with the invasion.

So far, about 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza after Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas surprise attack оn October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Notably, Iran's provision of support to Hamas has continued to grow over time, especially after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The US frequently reported that Tehran provides Hamas and other groups with funding, weapons, and training. An issue confirmed by Haniyeh, who said in a 2022 interview with Al Jazeera that his group receives $70 million a year from Iran.