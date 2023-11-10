Iranian Foreign Minister deems wider conflict "inevitable" amid escalating Israeli operations in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has declared that an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East is "inevitable" due to the increasing intensity of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip.

The minister discussed potential ceasefire initiatives during a phone call with the Qatari Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, against the backdrop of rising hostilities in the region.

The situation is exacerbated by a severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip. Israel's actions, including cutting off essential services like the Internet and water supply, have left Gaza in a catastrophic state marked by an acute shortage of food and medical supplies.

Numerous hospitals in the region have also been closed, more than 10500 Palestinians were killed, and more than 20,000 were wounded.

In solidarity with Palestine, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Houthi forces in Yemen—three pro-Iranian groups—have conducted various operations, such as missile launches and drone attacks.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has intensified its attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria, focusing on Ain al-Assad and Harir bases. The Ansar Allah group in Yemen launched missiles toward occupied territories, with Israel intercepting most of them.

In Lebanon, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah revolves around "Lebanon's right to liberate its lands." Hezbollah's strikes targeted the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills, areas still under Israeli occupation. Approximately 70 Hezbollah members were killed in southern Lebanon confrontations, where they successfully destroyed Israeli watchtowers and military bases, inflicting casualties on Israeli soldiers.

Amidst these developments, Iran's persistent threats to expand the conflict have created a complex diplomatic landscape. Although the U.S. publicly supports Israel's right to self-defense, recent diplomatic efforts, including visits by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Arab countries, indicate a growing attempt to mitigate tensions.

Hezbollah's Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has warned of targeting American fleets if Israeli aggression is not halted, prompting the U.S. to navigate carefully to safeguard its interests in the region.