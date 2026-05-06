Trump halts ‘Project Freedom’ after progress in Iran talks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a temporary pause to “Project Freedom,” the military operation launched to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, less than 48 hours after its launch.

Trump said the decision followed requests from Pakistan and other countries and came after what he described as “great progress” toward a “complete and final agreement” with Iranian representatives, although he added that the blockade on Iran would remain in place.

Washington launched the operation in response to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, through which roughly 20% of global oil flows. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the mission aimed to restore freedom of navigation and secure safe passage for international commercial shipping after attacks and threats targeting vessels in and around the strategic waterway.

On May 3, Iran said it had received a US response to its proposal through Pakistani mediators and was reviewing it, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei explaining that nuclear talks had effectively been set aside for now in favor of efforts to end the war and lift opposing blockades in the Gulf.