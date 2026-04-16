Trump: Lebanon and Israel agree to 10-day ceasefire

Shafaq News- Washington

The leaders ofIsraeland Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire after officials from the two countries met in Washington, US PresidentDonald Trumpstated on Thursday, adding that the temporary truce will start at 5 p.m. ET.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, “to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.”

In a follow-up, Trump revealed that he will invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon to the White House “for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago.”

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