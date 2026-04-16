Lebanon’s Aoun, Trump discuss ceasefire efforts

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, the Lebanese Presidency announced on Thursday, adding that Aoun expressed gratitude to Trump’s efforts to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a post on X, the presidency said Aoun told Trump that such a step would pave the way for a peace process in the region, urging him “to continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.” Trump expressed support for the Lebanese president and stressed his commitment to meeting Lebanon’s demand for a ceasefire at the earliest opportunity, the statement added.

تم اتصال هاتفي بعد ظهر اليوم بين الرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب والرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون جدد خلاله الرئيس عون شكره للجهود التي يبذلها ترامب من اجل التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار في لبنان وتامين السلم والاستقرار بشكل دائم تمهيدا لتحقيق العملية السلمية في المنطقة وتمنى عليه استمرار هذه… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets reported, citing military and government sources, that a ceasefire announcement is close following what they described as pressure from Trump, adding that a halt in operations could take effect on Thursday evening.