Lebanon’s Aoun, Trump discuss ceasefire efforts

Lebanon’s Aoun, Trump discuss ceasefire efforts
2026-04-16T15:48:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, the Lebanese Presidency announced on Thursday, adding that Aoun expressed gratitude to Trump’s efforts to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a post on X, the presidency said Aoun told Trump that such a step would pave the way for a peace process in the region, urging him “to continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.” Trump expressed support for the Lebanese president and stressed his commitment to meeting Lebanon’s demand for a ceasefire at the earliest opportunity, the statement added. 

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets reported, citing military and government sources, that a ceasefire announcement is close following what they described as pressure from Trump, adding that a halt in operations could take effect on Thursday evening.

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