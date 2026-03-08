Tehran highlights Russia, China role as Iran-US-Israel tensions escalate

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Sunday highlighted a potential role for Russia and China in easing regional tensions linked to the escalating confrontation involving Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani indicated in remarks carried by state media that Moscow and Beijing could influence diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing pressure on the Islamic Republic, noting their capacity to strengthen dialogue channels and support stability.

Her comments followed a Washington Post report citing officials familiar with intelligence assessments who alleged that Russia has been providing Iran with targeting data related to US military positions in the Middle East, pointing to possible indirect involvement by a major US rival. US President Donald Trump later indicated he was unaware of any Russian intelligence support for Iran, adding that even if such assistance existed, it would not help Iran much.

Former US diplomat William Lawrence, meanwhile, told Shafaq News that the US-Israel-Iran confrontation now extends beyond the main parties, estimating that 21 countries are participating militarily in different forms. He noted that Russia and China back Tehran through weapons supplies, intelligence cooperation, and drone technology, while no indications suggest that either power plans direct military involvement.