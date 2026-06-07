Tehran brands US bases 'legitimate targets' post-Beirut strikes

Shafaq News-Tehran

Iran on Sunday warned that recent Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburb (Dahiyeh) could trigger a broader confrontation, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declaring that Tehran and its allies would respond through "the language of force."

Ghalibaf, who heads Iran's negotiating delegation in talks with Washington, accused the United States and Israel of violating ceasefire commitments and undermining diplomatic efforts.

"The blockade and violations of agreements in Lebanon have shown that the United States and Israel do not believe in dialogue," he argued, cautioning that the repeated breaches make American military bases and interests across the region "legitimate targets."

۱/ نه به آتش‌بس پایبندند نه به گفتگو باور دارند، و با محاصرهٔ دریایی و نقض توافقات دربارهٔ لبنان نشان دادند که فقط زبان قدرت می‌فهمند. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 7, 2026

Earlier today, the Israeli Army indicated that the strike on Dahiyeh targeted a "high-value" asset and came in response to rockets fired by Hezbollah toward Israeli settlements.

Israeli media also reported that the Army had moved to its highest state of alert amid concerns over a possible Iranian response. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet later tonight with Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior security officials to assess developments and threats linked to Lebanon and Iran.