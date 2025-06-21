Tehran: No evidence of nuclear deviation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran asserted that its nuclear program remains peaceful, while its military intensified drone strikes on Israeli targets.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told Alaraby TV that Tehran’s nuclear activities are legal, affirming, “There is no evidence we’ve deviated from peaceful aims.”

Baqaei accused Israel of obstructing diplomacy, insisting that Iran remains committed to dialogue. “We never left the table.”

Defending Tehran’s recent military operations, Baqaei framed them as responses to Israeli aggression, warning that any US intervention would trigger a reaction “in line with international law.” He also urged neighboring governments not to ignore what he described as Israel’s destabilizing role in the region.

Separately, Iran’s military confirmed it had launched dozens of “suicide drones” in what it labeled the seventh and eighth phases of its aerial campaign, adding, “Most drones reached their targets.”

Tensions have escalated sharply since June 13, when Iran and Israel began openly trading daily missile and drone strikes. Despite mounting international pressure for de-escalation, both sides continue to exchange fire across multiple fronts.