Syrian AANES sets terms for Aleppo pullback

Shafaq News– Aleppo

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), the civilian authority backed on the ground by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), conditioned any redeployment of its forces from Aleppo on guarantees of local security and self-administration, as international mediation seeks to contain renewed clashes.

In a statement on Saturday, Elham Ahmad, co-chair of AANES’s Department of Foreign Relations, said protecting civilians in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh –where the clashes are concentrated– remained the administration’s “top priority,” welcoming proposals by international mediators to reposition forces east of the Euphrates.

Any move, she added, must ensure the continued presence of local Kurdish security forces and locally elected councils in the two districts, in line with an agreement reached on April 1.

إلى الرأي العام نحن في الادارة الذاتية لشمال وشرق سوريا نؤكّد بان حماية المدنيين في حيي الشيخ مقصود و الأشرفية هي من أولوياتنا القصوى، لذلك نرحب بعرض القوى الدولية الوسيطة بإعادة تموضع القوات الموجودة في شيخ مقصود الى شرق الفرات و ذلك بشكل آمن،شريطة أن يضمن وجود حماية كردية… — Elham Ahmad (@ElhamAhmadSDC) January 9, 2026

The statement followed fighting earlier this week between Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led units in Aleppo, which disrupted a US-backed arrangement for the withdrawal of Kurdish Interior Security Forces from the neighborhoods. Both sides accused the other of violating the deal.

Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, home to tens of thousands of civilians, have remained under Kurdish control for years. Repeated ceasefires in the districts have collapsed in the past, prompting renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further violence and displacement.