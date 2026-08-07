Syria’s Jaramana bombing toll rises to 14 injured

Shafaq News- Damascus

The number of people injured in Thursday's bombing of a passenger minibus in the town of Jaramana has risen to 14, Damascus Countryside (Rif Dimashq) Health Director Dr. Tawfiq Hesaba reported on Friday.

Hesaba told Syria's Al-Ikhbariyah that seven of the injured were taken to Damascus Hospital, where three remain in critical condition and require surgery. No deaths have been recorded.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that security forces are continuing their investigation after securing the blast site and collecting evidence, noting that the attack came shortly after community leaders and elders in Jaramana reaffirmed their support for the Syrian state and the country’s unity. It urged residents “not to be drawn into sectarian incitement or actions that could undermine civil peace.”

A little-known group calling itself Minbar Ansar Al-Rasoul claimed responsibility on Thursday.