Syria accuses Hezbollah in foiled Damascus bombing

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian security forces on Saturday foiled a planned bombing in the capital, Damascus, arresting five suspects allegedly linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The Interior Ministry said a woman affiliated with the group had attempted to plant an explosive device outside the residence of a religious figure near the Mariamite Cathedral in the Bab Touma district, a historic Christian area in central Damascus, before security units intervened and detained all members of the cell.

Preliminary findings, according to the ministry, indicated that the suspects had received training abroad in handling explosive devices.

No material damage or casualties were recorded, and Hezbollah has yet to comment on the allegations.

Damascus has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of carrying out operations inside Syria, including a recent shelling near the town of Serghaya and a separate attack targeting journalists along the Syria-Lebanon border. Syrian authorities have also arrested members of what they described as “a terrorist cell” linked to the group in Rif Dimashq. Hezbollah has rejected these accusations.