Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities arrested three people in Daraa province over an alleged Hezbollah-linked plan involving rocket launchers, the Internal Security Forces said on Tuesday.

The General Intelligence Service and Internal Security Forces carried out the operation in the Yarmouk Basin “after monitoring an attempt by the cell to set up rocket launchers for attacks intended to undermine security and stability.” The detainees were identified only by the initials F.K., Z.M. and L.A.

The forces said they dismantled the launchers and were continuing to question the suspects before referring them to the judiciary.

في عملية أمنية استباقية، أحبط جهاز الاستخبارات العامة بالتعاون مع قوى الأمن الداخلي مخططاً تخريبياً في حوض اليرموك بدرعا، وألقى القبض على خلية تابعة لميليشيا حزب الله مؤلفة من ثلاثة أشخاص وهم: (ف.ك)، و(ز.م)، و(ل.ع).وجاءت العملية إثر رصد دقيق لمحاولة الخلية تجهيز منصات إطلاق… pic.twitter.com/H6cvUN6TeL — قوى الأمن الداخلي (@ISFMOISY) September 29, 2026

Hezbollah has not commented on the accusations.

On July 16, Syria’s Interior Ministry said security units intercepted a large shipment of weapons near the Syrian-Iraqi border that authorities alleged was intended to cross Syrian territory toward Lebanon for Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has repeatedly denied maintaining any presence or activity in Syria.

Read more: Exclusive: How did arms from Iraq reach Syria for Hezbollah?