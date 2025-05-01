Weapons restricted to state: A deal in Jaramana ends the clashes

Shafaq News/ Community leaders in the town of Jaramana, near Damascus, struck a deal with a Syrian government delegation on Thursday to confine all weapons to the hands of the General Security Directorate.

Syria’s Druze spiritual authority firmly rejected “any attempts to divide the country or promote secession,” calling instead for a greater role for the Interior Ministry and the judicial police in Al-Suwayda, to be carried out by locals.

The leadership stressed that securing the Damascus–ASsuwayda highway is a state responsibility, and expressed a strong desire “for a nation free from sectarianism, incitement, and hatred.”

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party said that its communications with Damascus had helped broker a “peaceful framework” between the Syrian state and Jaramana’s residents to resolve disputes and avert further unrest.

The agreement follows sectarian clashes that claimed over 100 lives, mostly Druze fighters, according to a revised death toll released by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory documented the deaths of 30 security personnel and Ministry of Defense fighters, alongside 21 Druze gunmen and 10 civilians, including the former mayor of Sahnaya and his son.