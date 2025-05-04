Israel plans Syria field hospital as casualties mount

Shafaq News/ The Israeli government is considering the establishment of a field hospital inside Syrian territory, Israeli media reported on Sunday, describing the move as a precautionary measure in anticipation of a possible escalation.

i24 News indicated that the proposed medical facility would adopt a modular structure, allowing it to expand or reduce its capacity depending on the number of patients requiring treatment.

On Saturday, Ziv Medical Center in northern Israel confirmed the arrival of 21 injured individuals. Several underwent advanced surgical procedures. Six were later returned to Syria, while another was transferred to a hospital in Nahariya under tight security enforced by military and police units.

The injuries occurred earlier this week during an escalation between Syrian ground forces and Druze residents in the cities of Jaramana and Sahnaya, southeast of Damascus.

Political figures and Druze community leaders, including Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif and former minister Ayoub Kara, have called for an increase in humanitarian aid.

Israel, citing protection of the Druze community, launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting multiple sites across Syria. The strikes resulted in deaths and injuries and were accompanied by heavy aerial activity over Hama, Daraa, Damascus, and the coastal region.