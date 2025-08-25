Backed by International guarantees: National Guard emerges in Syria’s Suwayda

Shafaq News – Suwayda

On Monday, Hikmat Al-Hajri, a prominent Druze cleric, confirmed that the creation of a military wing in Syria’s Suwayda province is proceeding with international guarantees, particularly from countries that “stood to protect our land, honor, dignity, and existence.”

In a video statement, Al-Hajri thanked the United States and Israel for their support, further unveiling the formation of the “National Guard” — a force of armed factions pledging loyalty to him and prepared to confront what he described as “Salafi extremist factions.”

He also noted that any party defending the Druze rights and dignity would receive their full loyalty, while expressing frustration over what he perceives as a persistent disregard for the community’s historical narrative.

Emphasizing “full harmony” with the Kurdish and Alawite communities, Al-Hajri added that the “inhuman treatment” faced by the Druze in Syria should be attributed to individuals rather than entire groups.

The initiative has, however, drawn criticism from other Druze figures. Laith Al-Balous, a leader in the Men of Dignity gathering, warned that the National Guard announcement lacked wisdom and responsibility and could provoke “more destruction and bloodshed.”

The remarks come after clashes erupted on July 13 between armed Bedouin factions and Druze fighters, later involving Syrian government forces and allied tribes. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported more than 1,400 deaths — mostly Druze — and the displacement of around 176,000 civilians.