Syria’s Al-Sharaa affirms Druze unity amid Suwayda violence

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s transitional resident, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, declared on Thursday that the Druze community remains a vital part of Syria’s social fabric and dismissed any notion of territorial division, amid deadly unrest in Suwayda province.

In a televised address, Al-Sharaa affirmed that the protection of Druze rights is a state priority, warning against attempts to draw the community into foreign influence or internal fragmentation.

The comments come after weeks of violent clashes between Druze groups, government forces, and tribal gunmen, leaving over 350 people dead, including 79 Druze fighters and 55 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Al-Sharaa framed the violence as driven by “unlawful armed groups” that refused mediation efforts and deliberately escalated tensions. However, rather than relying solely on military response, Syrian authorities, according to him, have tasked local factions and Druze religious leaders with securing the province, a move presented as “a national safeguard to prevent broader conflict.”

The transitional president also accused Israel of exploiting the instability to destabilize Syria from within, referencing recent Israeli airstrikes that killed 15 government personnel.

Israel’s actions, he warned, aim to sow chaos and fracture Syrian unity at a moment when the country is still navigating post-war recovery.

“Syrian leadership remains committed to national integrity, holding violators accountable, and ensuring that the events in Suwayda do not derail fragile stabilization efforts.”

Al-Sharaa acknowledged the role of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation in averting a wider conflict.