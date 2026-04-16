Syria: Explosions reported in southern Daraa

Syria: Explosions reported in southern Daraa
2026-04-16T17:39:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Daraa

Three consecutive explosions were heard on Thursday evening near the town of Qarfa in the countryside of Daraa province in southern Syria, a local source told Shafaq News.

The blasts occurred in succession and were believed to have targeted a weapons depot, causing concern among residents in the area, Shafaq News corresponent said. Ambulances and civil defense teams were dispatched to the site. No casualties were immediately reported. 

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