Israeli strikes hit multiple towns in southern Lebanon ahead of ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted more than 60 towns in southern Lebanon in recent hours southern Lebanon on Thursday, local media reported, shortly before a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump is set to take effect for ten days.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on the town of Ghazieh killed seven people and injured 33 others. Two strikes hit the towns of Mifdoun and Bafliyeh, while additional raids targeted Yahmar al-Shaqif and Kfar Hatta in the south. Further strikes were reported in Qana and Burj Qalaouiyeh, as the bombardment expanded across several towns in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it targeted a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada with a guided missile, claiming a direct hit.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the total death toll since March 2 has reached 2,196, including 432 women and children, with 7,185 wounded. On the Israeli side, operating under censorship, the military said 586 soldiers have been injured on the Lebanese front, while the Health Ministry reported 7,693 injuries nationwide since the start of the war.