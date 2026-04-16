Syrian army enters Qasrak base after US pullout in Hasakah

Shafaq News- Hasakah

On Thursday, Shafaq News entered the Qasrak military base, the largest Global Coalition base in northeastern Syria, after US forces withdrew and Syrian army units moved in.

A military force from the Syrian army’s 60th Division entered the base following the US pullout, while the facility remains under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which maintain checkpoints around its perimeter.

US forces withdrew in three convoys —comprising more than 200 vehicles, including heavy equipment, and air defense systems— toward the Iraqi border via the international highway linking the Al-Yarubiyah and Al-Waleed crossings.