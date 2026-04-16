Iran warns of severe retaliation, Negotiations with US remain deadlocked

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters, Ali Abdollahi, warned on Thursday that any further aggression by the enemy would be met with a severe response. During a meeting in Tehran with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, Abdollahi affirmed that all military equipment used during the "second and third imposed wars" —referring to recent confrontations with the United States and Israel— are domestically manufactured.

Earlier today, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, told reporters that Iran faces two options: accept a diplomatic settlement or face complete destruction. US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said US forces are using the current ceasefire period to rearm and refine tactics, adding that they are now more prepared and lethal than they were two weeks ago.

Nuclear Talks

Reuters reported that significant gaps remain between Iran and the United States on several core issues related to Iran's nuclear program. US officials said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has kept all options open in addressing the Iranian issue should Tehran fail to abandon its nuclear ambitions and reach a comprehensive agreement with Washington before the temporary ceasefire deadline.