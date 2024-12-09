Explosions shake various areas in Syria, including scientific research centers

Shafaq News/ A series of Israeli strikes targeted various areas across Syria, media outlets reported on Monday.

Reports indicated that the Israeli attack simultaneously targeted scientific research centers in Barzeh and Jamraya in Damascus, as well as in Masyaf in Hama.

Meanwhile, media outlets noted that the series of strikes on Homs and its surroundings targeted military airports, research centers, and air defenses.

Israeli strikes reportedly targeted a helicopter airport in Aqraba of Damascus countryside, the Shinshar area south of Homs, Qamishli Airport in northern Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

Israel struck the headquarters of the 45th Special Forces Regiment in Al-Hasakah's countryside, the 54th Regiment in Qamishli, Syrian army warehouses in Ain Manin near Damascus, and areas around Daraa, reports clarified.

In turn, the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights reported over 250 Israeli airstrikes on Syria in 48 hours.

These strikes follow Sunday's attacks on strategic locations in Syria, where Israel targeted a major security complex and missile research center in Damascus's Kafr Sousa district, as well as military sites in southern Syria.

Netanyahu said the fall of al-Assad was partly a result of pressure Israel exerted on al-Assad’s allies, including Iran and Hezbollah.

"We will closely follow developments. We will do what is necessary to protect our border and protect our security," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israel has long been concerned about the presence of Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters in Syria, viewing them as direct threats to its security. The fall of Assad represents one of the most significant strategic changes in the Middle East in recent years, with ripple effects expected across the region.

This is an updated story.