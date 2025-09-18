Stalled peace: UN holds urgent session on Syria

Shafaq News – Washington

The UN Security Council convened on Thursday for a special session on Syria, focusing on the stalled political process, the worsening humanitarian crisis, and recent Israeli strikes.

UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen urged that disputes with Israel be resolved within the framework of the 1974 agreement and international law. He called for lifting sanctions on Damascus, ending external interference, and preparing conditions for credible parliamentary elections as part of a broader political transition. Pedersen also announced he would step down after more than six years as the Secretary-General’s envoy to Syria.

On the humanitarian crisis, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher noted that Syria remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian emergencies, with more than 70 percent of the population in need of aid. He appealed to Council members to preserve stability, expand funding, and support Syrian-led recovery and reconstruction.

Syria’s UN ambassador, Ibrahim Olabi, said the government is addressing the aftermath of the Suwayda crisis through reconciliation, aid delivery, and reconstruction of damaged villages. He also urged the Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes, while reiterating Syria’s demand for Israel’s full withdrawal from the occupied territories.

Other members weighed in on the situation. France described the Suwayda roadmap as a positive first step, while calling on Israel to halt its military operations in Syria.