Saudi Arabia expects coordinated Houthi, Iraqi attacks

Shafaq News- Riyadh (Updated on Aug. 7, at 10:50)

Intelligence gathered by Saudi Arabia, the United States and other regional states indicated that Yemen's Houthis and Iran-aligned Iraqi armed forces could soon carry out coordinated attacks on Saudi civilian and economic sites, including energy infrastructure, ports and airports, a senior Saudi official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday, said the operations would be directed under the supervision of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Riyadh regards the reported threat as alarming because it comes as the kingdom pursues de-escalation and a negotiated settlement with Iran, the official said. Mediation efforts appeared to be moving "in the right direction."

The planned attacks could be intended to disrupt that diplomacy, according to the official.

Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States remained close at all levels, including operational coordination with US Central Command (CENTCOM), the American military command responsible for the Middle East, the official said. The kingdom was prepared to take all necessary measures to respond to any aggression, the official added.

The reported threat follows a recent escalation between Riyadh and Iran-backed groups. On July 29, Saudi Arabia said it had carried out strikes alongside CENTCOM against Iran-backed factions in Iraq, which it blamed for earlier drone attacks on its oil facilities.

Read more: Iraq under regional pressure as neighbors threaten to strike Iran-aligned factions