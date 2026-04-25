Rodent-borne diseases plague 17,000 displaced Gazans

Shafaq News- Gaza

More than 17,000 cases of infections linked to rodents and external parasites were detected among displaced people in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported, as deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions continue to strain the Strip.

In a statement, WHO noted that “desperate and dangerous conditions in Gaza continue to hinder recovery efforts,” warning of rising infection rates amid an already fragile health system. The organization estimated damage to the health sector at about $1.4 billion, adding that more than 1,800 health facilities have been partially or completely destroyed. These include major hospitals such as Al-Shifa Hospital, along with primary healthcare centers, clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories.

Despite the ceasefire agreement taking effect on October 10, 2025, two years after the start of the Israeli war, living conditions and health standards for about 2.4 million Palestinians continue to deteriorate, including 1.4 million displaced people, amid Israel's continued restrictions on the entry of food, relief supplies, medical aid, and shelter materials.

According to Reinhilde Van de Weerdt, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, the scale of destruction is immense, stressing that “nothing can prepare you for the sheer magnitude of devastation there,” while adding that direct observation presents a far starker picture.

Underlining the urgent need for laboratory equipment and medical supplies to improve disease surveillance and response, the organization urged immediate measures, including stronger protection for healthcare workers, the entry of essential medicines, and easing restrictions affecting the health sector.

Read more: Rodents, disease spread through Gaza displacement camps