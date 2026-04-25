Iraq dismisses five senior officers over Al-Amiri clash in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq’s Interior Ministry removed five senior police officers in Dhi Qar following an investigation into a clash involving Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Badr Organization, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

A ministerial committee formed to examine the incident ordered the officers’ transfer to the Border Forces Command.

Earlier this month, tribal members in Dhi Qar expelled al-Amiri from a memorial marking 40 days since the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering an exchange of gunfire between his guards and armed tribesmen at the scene, according to a Shafaq News correspondent. Al-Amiri’s media office described those involved as “reckless youth.”