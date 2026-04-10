Dhi Qar tribes force out Badr Organization chief from Khamenei ceremony

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

On Friday, tribal members in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province expelled Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Iran-aligned Badr Organization, from a memorial ceremony marking 40 days since the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes in Tehran.

Footage circulating online showed the moment al-Amiri approached the stage to speak during a gathering. As Iraqi lawmaker Abdullah al-Khaigani announced his name, attendees shouted insults and hurled shoes.

The situation quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire between al-Amiri’s guards and armed tribesmen present at the ceremony, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

No casualties were immediately reported.