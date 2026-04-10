Iraq’s Badr Organization comments on its Chief expulsion in Dhi Qar

Iraq’s Badr Organization comments on its Chief expulsion in Dhi Qar
2026-04-10T22:40:41+00:00

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The incident in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq, involving the expulsion of Hadi Al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, was carried out by “reckless youth,” Al-Amiri’s media office of said on Friday.

Mohammed Raad, head of Al-Amiri’s media office, noted in a statement that the visit to Dhi Qar was intended to offer condolences to families of fighters killed in a US attack on several Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites, adding that Al-Amiri had also been invited to attend a large tribal gathering organized by the Khikan tribes to mark the 40th day since the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“As Al-Amiri was leaving, a group of “reckless youth” attempted to approach his convoy, but no injuries or damage to vehicles or security personnel were reported, except for minor damage to his personal car.

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