Protest in Qamishli for Suwayda victims

Shafaq News – Qamishli

Civil society activists and residents in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, staged a protest on Friday expressing solidarity with victims of the recent wave of violence in the southern province of Suwayda.

Condemning reported human rights violations during the latest clashes, the Protesters held placards demanding justice and accountability, with slogans such as “Justice for victims of violations in Suwayda – No to impunity” and “We want a homeland to live in, not to die in.” Some banners also urged international organizations and media to gain access to Suwayda to monitor conditions on the ground.

Legal expert Zaki Haji, one of the demonstrators, said the targeting of the Druze community in Suwayda follows a familiar pattern seen previously in Syria’s coastal regions. He accused the transitional government of adopting policies that deepen division and warned of similar threats in northeastern Syria, particularly against Kurds.

Ruba Al-Fleihat, a Druze activist from Suwayda now based in Qamishli, said many of her relatives and neighbors were among the dead, including children, women, and the elderly. She added that at least 80 women remain missing without any information on their whereabouts.

Another Suwayda native, Diaa al-Abdullah, called for safe corridors to be opened and for international investigative committees to be formed, emphasizing that services in Suwayda have collapsed and that urgent aid is needed for civilians, especially children and medical facilities.