Powerful blast hits Syrian Defense Ministry munitions depot

Powerful blast hits Syrian Defense Ministry munitions depot
2026-09-11T23:00:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

A powerful explosion struck weapons depots belonging to Syria's Defense Ministry in the city of al-Shajara in rural Damascus, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Saturday.

The cause of the explosion and the extent of any casualties or damage were not immediately known.

Al-Shajara lies about 45 km northeast of Damascus.

The explosion came three days after 14 people were killed and 11 others injured when a blast struck a temporary storage facility for weapons and war remnants near the city of Sarmada in northern rural Idlib.

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