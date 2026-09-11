Powerful blast hits Syrian Defense Ministry munitions depot
2026-09-11T23:00:23+00:00
Shafaq News- Damascus
A powerful explosion struck weapons depots belonging to Syria's Defense Ministry in the city of al-Shajara in rural Damascus, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Saturday.
The cause of the explosion and the extent of any casualties or damage were not immediately known.
Al-Shajara lies about 45 km northeast of Damascus.
The explosion came three days after 14 people were killed and 11 others injured when a blast struck a temporary storage facility for weapons and war remnants near the city of Sarmada in northern rural Idlib.