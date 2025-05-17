Pezeshkian: Trump's Words - Which to Trust?

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday criticized what he described as “contradictory” messages from the United States and Israel regarding peace, questioning Washington’s credibility.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the return of Iran’s 86th naval fleet, Pezeshkian said, “The US president talks about peace while simultaneously threatening to use the most advanced means of mass killing. What message are we supposed to believe?”

He condemned continued American support for Israel, stating, “A regime that has killed over 60,000 people in Gaza and imposed a blockade on water, food, and medicine cannot claim to be a partner in peace or a defender of human rights.”

While reaffirming Tehran’s willingness to engage in dialogue, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran would not yield to threats or relinquish its legitimate rights. “We do not seek war, but we do not fear threats either. Under no circumstances will we abandon our achievements,” he asserted, referring to Iran’s progress in nuclear, scientific, and military fields.

The Iranian president described his country as a “victim of terrorism” and accused adversaries of distorting Iran’s image. “They assassinate our scientists and then accuse us of terrorism simply because we refuse to bow to their hegemony,” he said.

The assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020 marked the most high-profile killing of the year, with Tehran directly blaming Israel for the attack.

Pezeshkian also criticized the US response to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against Israeli officials. “Those who claim to uphold international law reject its rulings when they no longer align with their interests,” he noted.

The Iranian president’s statement comes as the country prepares for the fifth round of talks with Washington.