Pezeshkian: IRGC decides Iran’s war and peace

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Saturday that decisions on war and peace rest with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), not his government.

Speaking to reporters, Pezeshkian denied any rift between the government and Iran’s armed forces but acknowledged internal challenges and differing views, accusing the United States and Israel of seeking to exploit them.

Earlier this week, Pezeshkian insisted he would remain in office amid reports of resignation threats and growing disputes over who is directing Iran’s war and diplomatic strategy. He maintained that his government was fully coordinated with the military leadership, declaring, “If I want to resign, I will officially announce that I have resigned. I will not resign, I will stand.”

The controversy intensified after cleric Mohammad Baqer Kharrazi, who is related by marriage to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, alleged in a video circulated on social media that Pezeshkian had submitted or threatened to submit his resignation 28 times. Kharrazi further claimed that Khamenei had warned the president that another resignation would be accepted.

Khamenei’s office rejected the claims as “entirely false and contrary to reality,” warning that false allegations against officials and attempts to promote internal discord serve “the objectives of ill-wishers and the sworn enemies of the Iranian nation.”