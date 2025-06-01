Palestinian President demands Hamas relinquish Gaza

Shafaq News/ Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday called on Hamas to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip and end what he described as its 2007 “coup against Palestinian legitimacy.”

In a video address to the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, Abbas stressed the need to release hostages to halt the bloodshed and secure the release of Palestinian prisoners. “A ceasefire must be achieved at any cost,” Abbas affirmed, adding that humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza and that the Palestinian Authority should resume its civil and security responsibilities in the territory.

“If Hamas wishes to be recognized as a political faction within the PLO, it must adhere to the concept of one state, one law, and one legitimate weapon. Without this, we cannot accept its membership.”

Regarding governance in Gaza, he expressed the authority’s readiness to assume full responsibility for Gaza in coordination with Arab states and relevant international actors. “It is vital for peace and security to prevail in Gaza.”

The Palestinian president also called for pressure on the Israeli government to release withheld Palestinian funds, “which amount to roughly $2 billion,” urging regional and international support for financial and economic assistance in line with the government’s proposed plan.

“The Palestinian Authority carried out wide-ranging governmental and constitutional reforms, and we affirm that its policy is based on rejecting terrorism and violence and opposing the targeting of civilians regardless of their nationality or affiliation,” he concluded.

This year, the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee held a virtual meeting after Israel barred the delegation from entering Ramallah. Formed at the November 2023 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, the committee includes foreign ministers from key Arab and Islamic countries, along with representatives from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The meeting, originally intended to be held in person, focused on efforts to end the war in Gaza, facilitate humanitarian aid, and support Palestinian statehood. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and discussed preparations for an international conference in New York, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.