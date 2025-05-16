Baghdad Summit: Palestinian president arrives in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Baghdad to participate in the 34th session of the Arab League summit, scheduled to begin on May 17.

His visit follows that of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who landed in the Iraqi capital a day earlier.

Iraqi authorities have ramped up security in Baghdad ahead of the summit, deploying reinforcements around government buildings, hotels, and major thoroughfares to ensure the safe arrival and movement of Arab leaders and delegations.