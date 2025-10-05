Mass rallies sweep Europe over Gaza war

Shafaq News – Europe

Hundreds of thousands of people marched across major European cities on Sunday in solidarity with Palestine, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of activists detained aboard an international aid flotilla.

Around 250,000 demonstrators filled Amsterdam’s streets to pressure the Dutch government to take a firmer stance toward Israel. Rome saw one of the continent’s largest rallies, with organizers citing nearly a million participants and police estimating about 250,000.

Spain also witnessed massive turnouts with 92,000 people protesting in Madrid, while another 70,000 gathered in Barcelona. Protesters in France demanded sanctions on Israel and an end to Gaza’s blockade, waving French and Israeli flags and chanting “Freedom for the hostages,” European media reported.

Smaller crowds assembled in Dublin and London, defying government appeals to delay rallies after a deadly attack outside a Manchester synagogue. The UK government later expanded police powers to restrict demonstrations, with Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood warning that recurring mass rallies have caused “deep concern” within the Jewish community and emphasizing that the right to protest must be balanced with the right to live without fear.