Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest at White House

Shafaq News – Washington

Pro-Palestinian activists protested outside the White House on Wednesday, demanding an immediate halt to Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed 65,062 people and injured 165,697 since October 2023.

Demonstrators poured red liquid on the street to symbolize victims’ blood and raised their hands stained with the same color to depict what they called “bloodstained hands” from the conflict. Many wore white masks and Palestinian keffiyehs, waved flags, and carried placards with English slogans such as “Media lies, Gaza dies” and “Stop Israeli war crimes.”

At the journalists’ gate, loudspeakers broadcast nonstop sirens and emergency alerts, simulating the atmosphere of Gaza under bombardment.

Read more: Gaza's spiral: Famine and conflict lead to irreversible collapse

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, DC.