UK under pressure to recognize Palestine amid European Shift

Shafaq News – London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure from senior members of his government and international partners to immediately recognize Palestine as a sovereign state, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Senior Cabinet ministers—including the Secretaries of Health, Justice, and Culture—have reportedly urged both Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to move swiftly toward formal recognition of the State of Palestine.

The pressure intensified after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his country’s intent to formally recognize the State of Palestine. The move added weight to a growing European push that has already seen formal recognition by Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, among others.

Although London has so far refrained from recognition, calls from within Starmer’s Cabinet, along with Macron’s appeal, are prompting active debate over a policy shift.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned that the UK may escalate diplomatic pressure on Israel if the war in Gaza continues. The remarks came as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Qatar.

The UK is also a signatory to a rare joint statement issued on Monday by 25 foreign ministers and a senior EU official, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The statement condemned the collapse of humanitarian conditions in the Strip and criticized Israeli strikes on civilians and restrictions on aid delivery. “The war in Gaza must end now,” the declaration stated.

Ireland, Spain welcome France’s Move

Ireland, which formally recognized Palestine earlier this year, welcomed France’s decision, calling it a meaningful contribution to achieving a two-state solution. The Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the urgent need to intensify efforts toward a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

I welcome the announcement by President Macron that 🇫🇷 will recognise 🇵🇸 in September. This is an important contribution towards implementing the two State solution, which offers the only lasting basis for peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike. https://t.co/cvzQ8xC0Vj — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 24, 2025

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also praised France’s announcement, urging unified European action. “We must all work together to protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution,” he stated.

Celebro que Francia se sume a España y otros países europeos en su reconocimiento del Estado de Palestina. Entre todos debemos proteger lo que Netanyahu está tratando de destruir. La solución de los dos Estados es la única solución. https://t.co/fxlrSR1IPN — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 24, 2025

UN Conference on Palestinian Statehood

France announced on Thursday that it will co-chair, alongside Saudi Arabia, a high-level international conference at the United Nations aimed at charting a roadmap toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

UN diplomats told Reuters the conference is set to take place on July 28 and 29 in New York. It was originally scheduled for June but was postponed after Israel attacked Iranian targets and the withdrawal of several Middle Eastern delegations.

The United States has reportedly decided not to attend the upcoming conference.