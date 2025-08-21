UK and 21 countries denounce Israeli settlement plan in E1

Shafaq News – London

On Thursday, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and 22 countries condemned Israel’s decision to advance settlement construction in the E1 area east of Jerusalem.

The decision follows Israel’s final approval of the long-disputed E1 settlement project, which authorizes roughly 3,400 housing units between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement. The project would cut off occupied East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank and block a contiguous Palestinian urban corridor linking Ramallah, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.

In a joint statement, the ministers called for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms, adding that the E1 plan would render a two-state solution impossible by cutting through any future Palestinian state and severely restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem.

They further urged the Israeli government to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2334 on cessation of Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and lifting restrictions on the finances of the Palestinian Authority.

Joint statement from the UK and 21 international partners on the decision by Israel's Higher Planning Committee to approve the E1 settlement plan ⬇️ — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) August 21, 2025

Earlier, the UK summoned Israel’s ambassador in London to formally protest the plan.

The E1 settlement plan has drawn renewed attention to the broader “Greater Israel” vision often associated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other right-wing Israeli leaders.