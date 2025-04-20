Baghdad Arab Summit: Palestinian President receives invitation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his residence in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

During the meeting, Hussein handed President Abbas an invitation from Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid to participate in the upcoming Arab Summit, scheduled for March in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reviewing Iraq's preparations to host the summit, Hussein stressed the country's commitment to making it “a platform for Arab solidarity and addressing common challenges.”

He also emphasized Palestine's active role, especially in the developmental summit before the political one. "The Palestinian cause will remain at the heart of Iraq’s conscience and steadfast positions,” he added.

The discussions focused on the humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Iraq and Palestine.

Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in development, relief, and political support amid the region’s current challenges. Earlier, Hussein handed official invitations to Jordan’s King Abdullah II and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the summit.