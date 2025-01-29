Iraq committed to Palestinian cause at upcoming Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein assured his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa, that Baghdad is committed to keeping the Palestinian cause a “top priority” at the upcoming Arab League summit, which Iraq will host.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hussein held a phone call with Mustafa to discuss recent developments in Palestine following the ceasefire, alongside efforts to improve joint cooperation and support of the Palestinian people, according to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The FM reaffirmed Iraq’s unwavering support for Palestine, its rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people, and the importance of “unifying efforts to bolster Palestinians’ resilience on their land.” He also emphasized Baghdad’s commitment to ensuring the Palestinian cause remains central to the Arab Summit’s agenda.

In turn, Mustafa expressed gratitude for “Iraq’s steadfast support for Palestine,” praising the “fraternal” ties between the two nations and stressing the importance of the continued cooperation and coordination.

Baghdad will host the 34th Arab Summit in 2025 following the Arab League’s approval of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s request to host the next summit in May 2023, in addition to Syria’s decision to cede its turn to Iraq.

Al-Sudani stated that Iraq seeks to use the summit as a “platform for strengthening Arab cooperation and addressing regional challenges,” reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to its success as a forum for stability and development.